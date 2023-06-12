Early Premier League table 2023-24 prediction: Significant shocks for Brighton, Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham

Brighton and Hove Albion are resting and recovering from tough and successful Premier League campaign – but preparartions are already underway for the new season

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will lead his team into Europe next season

Albion finished sixth the top flight last term and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history. Roberto De Zerbi’s men played some excellent football and finished above the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Next season however promises to be even harder. The big guns such as Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United will no doubt invest and make their squads even stronger this summer, while the likes of Saudi-backed Newcastle, who finished fourth, having the spending power to blow many teams out of the water as Eddie Howe’s team prepare for the Champions League next term. Chelsea are also tipped to spend big once more and Liverpool continue to add to a squad that finished strongly last term.

Brighton however have been shrewd operators in the transfer market of late and De Zerbi’s men will prepare to battle on four fronts in the Europa, the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao. The Seagulls face a vital transfer window as Alexis Mac Allister has already moved to Liverpool, while Moises Caicedo continues to be linked with Chelsea and Arsenal.

James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud are expected to arrive on free transfers from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively and should join Joao Pedro, who arrived from Watford in a £30m deal. It all makes for an intriguing build-up to the new campaign which kicks-off again on Saturday, August 12. Here’s how Sky Bet expects the Premier League to unfold for the 2023/24 season…

20th: Luton Town: Odds of relegation: 4/11, odds of title win: 2500/1

19th: Sheffield United: Odds of relegation: 5/6, odds of title win: 2500/1

18th: AFC Bournemouth: Odds of relegation: 15/8, odds of title win: 1500/1

17th: Burnley: Odds of relegation: 9/4, odds of title win: 1000/1

16th: Nottingham Forest: Odds of relegation: 5/2, odds of title win: 1000/1

15th: Fulham: Odds of relegation: 3/1, odds of title win: 500/1

14th: Everton: Odds of relegation: 7/2, odds of title win: 500/1

13th: Wolverhampton Wanderers: Odds of relegation: 9/2, odds of title win: 500/1

12th: Crystal Palace: Odds of relegation: 5/1, odds of title win: 500/1

11th: Brentford: Odds of relegation: 5/1, odds of title win: 500/1

10th: West Ham United: Odds of title win: 250/1, odds of relegation: 12/1

9th: Aston Villa: Odds of title win: 150/1, odds of relegation: 22/1

8th: Brighton & Hove Albion: Odds of title win: 50/1, odds of relegation: 40/1

7th: Tottenham Hotspur: Odds of title win: 40/1, odds of relegation: 66/1

6th: Chelsea: Odds of title win: 16/1, odds of relegation: 200/1

5th: Newcastle United: Odds of title win: 14/1, odds of relegation: 200/1

4th: Manchester United: Odds of title win: 10/1, odds of relegation: 500/1

3rd: Arsenal: Odds of title win: 9/1, odds of relegation: 500/1

2nd: Liverpool: Odds of title win: 8/1, odds of relegation: 500/1