Brighton can still play European football next season instead of Crystal Palace - on one condition

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 5th Jun 2025, 14:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Crystal Palace are waiting to hear if they can compete in Europe next season

England midfielder Eberechi Eze has faith that Crystal Palace will be able to play in the Europa League next season.

Palace qualified for Europe for the first time in their history by winning the FA Cup last month, but their place is under threat because of UEFA rules surround multi-club ownership.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If Palace were to drop out, their old rivals Brighton - who finished eighth in the Premier League - would be in line to take their spot.

John Textor holds a 43 per cent stake in Palace through his company Eagle Football and he is also the owner of French club Lyon, who qualified for the Europa League with a sixth-placed finish in Ligue 1.

A decision is expected soon and Eze, who is with England for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra and friendly with Senegal, is optimistic.

“I really hope that Palace do get the reward because of what it took to actually achieve that,” Eze told reporters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It would be a huge shame if that was not the case but I’m trusting that it will work out in the end.

“It should work itself out because there’s players who have worked to be in this position.

“There are fans who have been with the team throughout the whole season and experienced everything.”

Related topics:Eberechi EzeEuropa LeaguePremier LeagueCrystal PalaceBrightonFA CupUEFA

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice