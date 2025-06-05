Crystal Palace are waiting to hear if they can compete in Europe next season

England midfielder Eberechi Eze has faith that Crystal Palace will be able to play in the Europa League next season.

Palace qualified for Europe for the first time in their history by winning the FA Cup last month, but their place is under threat because of UEFA rules surround multi-club ownership.

If Palace were to drop out, their old rivals Brighton - who finished eighth in the Premier League - would be in line to take their spot.

John Textor holds a 43 per cent stake in Palace through his company Eagle Football and he is also the owner of French club Lyon, who qualified for the Europa League with a sixth-placed finish in Ligue 1.

A decision is expected soon and Eze, who is with England for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra and friendly with Senegal, is optimistic.

“I really hope that Palace do get the reward because of what it took to actually achieve that,” Eze told reporters.

“It would be a huge shame if that was not the case but I’m trusting that it will work out in the end.

“It should work itself out because there’s players who have worked to be in this position.

“There are fans who have been with the team throughout the whole season and experienced everything.”