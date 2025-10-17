Premier League: Brighton vs Newcastle this Saturday at the Amex Stadium, 3pm

Eddie Howe believes Dan Burn was probably worth £30million rather than the £13m Newcastle paid for him when they brought him home from Brighton.

Burn was one of Howe’s first signings in January 2022 as the club’s new owners flexed their financial muscle for the first time and he has since become a key member of the team which won the Carabao Cup last season and is playing Champions League football for the second time in three years.

Asked if the versatile England defender has proved to be worth every penny of his £13million fee ahead of Saturday’s trip to his former club, head coach Howe said after a pause: “I thought you said £30m then. That’s why I hesitated. I thought, ‘Gosh, that’s lumpy!’.

“But he genuinely probably was when you look at value for money and what he’s given the club.

“At the time we signed him, it was a key signing. We needed someone to bring leadership and experience to the backline and a winning mentality etc.

“We were in a relegation battle and needed players that then wanted to come and he had links to the area and wanted to come home.

“It turned out to be an amazing transfer and he’s been worth every penny and some more for what he’s given and continues to give.

“He’s a really inspiring character and I love the fact that he’s been rewarded on the international stage. It’s great to see a good person and character rewarded in that way. Now he’s got to keep going and see what else he can achieve.”

Burn reported back from England duty dreaming of a trip to next summer’s World Cup but facing a gruelling schedule for his club, who have seven games in the space of 23 days before the next international break, starting with the trip to Brighton.

Howe, who welcomed the appointment of Ross Wilson as the club’s new sporting director, could have Jacob Ramsey back following his recovery from an ankle injury, while fellow midfielder Joelinton is expected to be fit after returning from his exertions with Brazil nursing a minor groin problem.

However, full-backs Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall and striker Yoane Wissa, who continues to work his way back from posterior cruciate ligament damage, are still out.

Joe Willock will be in the squad after finding himself at the centre of a viral social media hoax in which it was claimed he had to be rescued after getting lost in York Maze for six hours.

Asked if he had spoken to the midfielder about the story, Howe said with a smile: “Yes, I did discuss it with him – just to check whether it was true or not, probably like everybody else. Thankfully it wasn’t.

“Joe’s fine, he’s good. He’s got the ability to laugh with it rather than be concerned by it.”