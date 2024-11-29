'Educated' - Fabian Hurzeler reacts to Russell Martin clash after Southampton frustration

Reaction from Brighton’s draw with Southampton

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler accused his opposite number Russell Martin of showing a lack of respect during their 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

The duo were both booked during a fiery encounter on the south coast and then had a heated exchange after the final whistle.

“For me, it just important to have respect,” said a visibly frustrated Hurzeler in the post match press conference. “You have to ask him [what was said]. I think it is so important to respect each other. How you talk to each other. How you talk to each other on the side-line is important and that was how I was education.”

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, speaks with Referee Robert Jones after the Premier League match

Asked again what Martin said to him, Hurzeler snapped back: “You need to ask him.”

Once Hurzeler was clear, Martin then came into press. “Respect is reciprocal,” said the Southampton manager in response. “The amount of time he was in the dugout asking for our players to be booked, was too much.”

The source of Hurzeler’s frustration was clear as he thought Flynn Downes – the man who scored for Southampton to cancel out Kaoru Mitoma’s first half opener – should have been sent off. Downes had already been booked in the first half for a foul on Danny Welbeck and escaped a further caution when fouled Mitoma after the break.

The decision baffled Hurzeler as last week Carlos Baleba was dismissed at Bournemouth following a very debatable second yellow card and was suspended for tonight’s clash.

"That’s exactly what I said in the halftime already, “ Hurzeler added to Sussex World. “And then he [Downes] makes another foul. There is no explanation for this. That is something that changed the game in Bournemouth in their direction and this could have changed the game in our direction.

"But you have to be very careful what you say in England. Also my yellow card is something that I cannot understand and I have to adapt to this here.”

Southampton were equally unhappy after being denied a priceless victory by a controversial VAR decision when Cameron Archer converted a cross from Saints substitute Ryan Fraser.

A VAR check of more than four minutes eventually decided Archer was onside but then penalised Adam Armstrong, who was offside but did not touch the ball, for interfering with play.

"It was a good goal,” said Martin. “We had some clarity on the decision. I have so much respect for how difficult it is for referees and assistants on the pitch. I understand why they would give it in the heat of the moment but that's why VAR is there. I'd understand if the ball went in to Adam or it was close enough for him [the keeper] to come for. He didn't motion for the ball.

"[If] we have something for offsides, do it. There's not a grey area with technology. It's either offside or it's not. Well tonight it's not. If it's made in the heat of moment you can accept it easier. But when you have to wait so long and the decision is still... The goalkeeper wasn't affected."