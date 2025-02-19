EFL rules could block Brighton forward from playing after summer loan move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Mark O'Mahony is on loan at Championship side Portsmouth until the end of the season.

O'Mahony is one of the young talented players that the Seagulls have decided that their development would be best suited elsewhere for the foreseeable future. At the end of August, the striker joined Championship strugglers Pompey on a season-long loan deal.

This is the first time in O'Mahony's career that he has gone out on loan. In the space of two years, he has gone from playing for Cork City in the second tier of football in the Republic of Ireland to featuring for a side in the Championship, which is regarded as one of the most competitive leagues in world football.

At the weekend, O'Mahony was on target as he scored in the Blues' 2-0 win against Oxford United. His place in the Portsmouth matchday squad appears secure as things stand, but EFL rules threaten to complicate matters.

EFL rules regarding loan players

The rules of the Football League state that clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two are only allowed to register a total of five loan players in their match day squad. After the January transfer window shut, Pompey's squad consists of six loan players from the 24-man squad list they submitted to the EFL and so when all players are fit, one will have to be left out.

As mentioned, O'Mahony was in the match day squad and scored, whilst Kaide Gordon, Adil Aouchiche, Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden were the other four players included. On-loan West Ham midfielder Freddie Potts was left out but that was because of a calf injury which has forced him to miss the last two games.

Potts is expected to recover from his injury soon and is likely to take his place again in the match-day squad. He along with O’Mahony joined in the summer whilst Gordon, Aouchiche, Atkinson and Hayden arrived in January and February.

Mark O'Mahony is trying to help Portsmouth avoid the drop from the Championship.

Mark O’Mahony’s loan spell at Portsmouth

Before being loaned out to Pompey, O'Mahony had made four senior appearances for Brighton. He played three times in the Premier League last season and featured for the first team in the Carabao Cup too.

The 20-year-old to date has made 10 appearances for Pompey and has scored three goals. Two of them came in October against Stoke City and Oxford United but then he was struck down by injury in December.

For the last two-and-a-half months he has been sidelined and returned to Brighton for treatment. He is now back down at Fratton Park where he hopes to keep the club in the Championship for another year.

“It’s a nice feeling to be back with a goal and it’s been a long time out – longer than I thought it would be,” said O’Mahony to the official club website after his goal at the Kassam Stadium last Saturday.

“But to come on and do that in a 2-0 win is why you work so hard, although I can’t remember too much about it.

“Tez just hit one long header forward and I ran onto it, got a nice touch and found myself through on goal.

“I tell myself that all I need is a chance and if I get one then I’ll feel like I’m going to score – seeing the ball hit the net is the best feeling ever.

He added: “The manager told me to just be a physical presence up front and don’t stop running until the final whistle.

“It’s tough come on when you’re 1-0 up and they’re throwing everything at you, but I thought we defended really well.

“They had a few chances and sometimes you need luck on your side – thankfully that’s two wins on the bounce for us now and we’re all confident.”