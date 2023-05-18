Edit Account-Sign Out
Eight ruled out and two doubts - Brighton injury latest and return dates revealed ahead of Newcastle

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi is balancing injury problems ahead of the long trip to St James’ Park.

By Derren Howard
Published 18th May 2023, 12:56 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 13:26 BST

The Italian head coach admits selection issues are causing him to lose sleep, with a number of first team regulars remaining on the lengthy injury list.

“We can’t lose any more players for the last four games,” he said. “We can’t take any risks and we start (with the intention) to win the game tomorrow but we have to think we have four games in 12 days. “I’m losing sleep to decide the best first XI.”

Sixth-placed Albion require just two more wins from their remaining four fixtures to secure Europa League qualification following the stunning success over Mikel Arteta’s Gunners last Sunday. De Zerbi though urged his players to set aside the elation of that result and focus on Newcastle. “We have to be ready to forget the last game and start with a clean head,” he said. “We are fighting for a historic target and if we want to reach the historic target we have to make historic results. “This year we won two times against Chelsea, we won 3-0 against Liverpool, we won 3-0 in Emirates Stadium. We are winning incredible games but to reach the incredible target you have to win incredible games. We can decide our destiny and our future but we know the way is still difficult.”

Here’s the list of the walking wounded ahead of Newcastle and expected return dates...

Brighton just cannot get their key defender fit. Numerous injury issues this season and De Zerbi ruled him out of the Newcastle clash. Remains hopefully of featuring between now and the end of the season

His experienced in the big games has been missed. Continues to struggle with a thigh injury and ruled out for Newcastle and most likely the rest of the seas on

Not a happy camper at the moment. Lost his No1 spot and did not want to be on the bench at Arsenal and will not travel to Newcastle. "He decides everything. Robert decides at the moment, it’s like this, because he wants it that way, not me, not the club." De Zerbi said.

