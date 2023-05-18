Eight ruled out and two doubts - Brighton injury latest and return dates revealed ahead of Newcastle

“We can’t lose any more players for the last four games,” he said. “We can’t take any risks and we start (with the intention) to win the game tomorrow but we have to think we have four games in 12 days. “I’m losing sleep to decide the best first XI.”

Sixth-placed Albion require just two more wins from their remaining four fixtures to secure Europa League qualification following the stunning success over Mikel Arteta’s Gunners last Sunday. De Zerbi though urged his players to set aside the elation of that result and focus on Newcastle. “We have to be ready to forget the last game and start with a clean head,” he said. “We are fighting for a historic target and if we want to reach the historic target we have to make historic results. “This year we won two times against Chelsea, we won 3-0 against Liverpool, we won 3-0 in Emirates Stadium. We are winning incredible games but to reach the incredible target you have to win incredible games. We can decide our destiny and our future but we know the way is still difficult.”