Enciso, Pedro, Milner - Brighton injury updates and expected return dates ahead of Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to be hindered by numerous injuries ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Everton at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls are seventh in the league standings and another three points this weekend will keep Albion well and truly in the race for another top six finish.

Roberto De Zerbi's team will be full of confidence following their 5-0 triumph at Sheffield United last Sunday but Everton are always tricky opponents and they were boosted last Monday as their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace moved them out of the drop zone.

The Seagulls do however have fitness concerns and here's a list of the walking wounded and their expected returns dates...

Brighton's Julio Enciso is nearing match fitness as he continues his recovery from a serious knee issue

2 . Jack Hinshelwood - foot/ankle The teenager has been outstanding since breaking into the first team and his foot injury sustained in training arrived at the wrong time. Everton will be too soon and it could be next month before we see him again. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Joao Pedro - thigh Pedro was playing the best football of his career and his goal threat will be missed. March 17 against Man City is target but Liverpool away on March 31 is more likely Photo: Mike Hewitt