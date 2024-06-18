'End of story' – Fabrizio Romano backs Brighton to complete transfer for 19-goal star wanted by Liverpool and Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion are keen to sign Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United

Brighton are hoping to seal a deal for Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Seagulls have opened talks with Leeds for last season’s Player of the Championship after the Dutchman scored 19 goals and claimed nine assists for Daniel Farke’s team.

Summerville, 22, joined Leeds in 2021 from Feyenoord for around £1.5m and is contracted to the Elland Road club until June 2026. His transfer value is believed to be around £40m, which would surpass Brighton’s transfer record of the £30m they paid last summer to Watford for Brazilian striker Joao Pedro.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Daily Briefing, followed up: “I think what you’re saying is the correct fee, around £35-40million I think at the end of the story for Summerville.

“It’s also going to be important with something like the payment terms, how many years they pay the fee for, all these kinds of things are important in negotiation.

“But yes, I have a sense that they hope to get close to a deal done for around £35-40million, so that could be the price, and I think in the next days it will be important to see how this contest will go.

“The timing will be important, if Brighton are not able to reach an agreement in the next two, three weeks, maybe these big clubs could appear, and so it could be complicated to reach an agreement.”

The Seagulls are keen to bolster their attacking options for new head Fabian Hurzeler and they have also been linked with Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe and Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.