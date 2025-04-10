'End this cycle' - Ruud van Nistelrooy issues statement on his future ahead of Brighton clash
The Dutchman was downbeat in the wake of Monday night’s 3-0 home defeat by Newcastle, which left second-bottom Leicester 15 points adrift of safety with just seven games remaining, and was less than equivocal when asked about his future in the aftermath.
However, as he prepared his players for Saturday’s trip to Brighton, Van Nistelrooy insisted he will remain at the helm as long as he is “needed”.
The 48-year-old former Manchester United striker said at a press conference: “It’s blow after blow and it adds up. After the Newcastle game, I was hurt. You’re always hurt when things don’t go your way and it adds up.
“It’s a challenge to break the cycle. We need personality. It’s going on too long. There’s only one way to break the cycle and that’s to fight, to believe we can end this cycle.
“You learn so much in difficult times and know you can use that in a great way. I am committed to now, to break this cycle. I don’t walk away from anything that’s happening now.
“I do my job. I’m committed to work with the players and the club to fight through this to show we can break this cycle. We also know we’re among two other promoted teams, so we shouldn’t over-dramatise it. That’s also the general picture to put it in perspective.
“I’ll do my job as long as I’m needed.”
Van Nistelrooy was appointed manager at the King Power Stadium in December after Steve Cooper’s departure, but has presided over just two top-flight wins since, and his side will run out on the south coast having lost 15 of their last 16 league games.
A swift return to the Sky Bet Championship for last season’s champions seems a racing certainty, but talks over the longer-term are yet to take place.
The former Netherlands international said: “I’m committed to the now. I’m doing everything I can with many people in this training ground.
“When conversations take place over the future, we’ll wait and see. I will tell you more when things are happening.”
City could be without Belgium international Wout Faes at the AMEX Stadium as they attempt to bring an end to a run of eight successive league defeats with the defender unable to train on Thursday because of a “small inju
