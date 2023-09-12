England v Scotland predicted XIs: Two Brighton stars to feature as Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United aces dominate

Two Brighton and Hove Albion stars could be on display as England take on Scotland at Hampden Park tonight, 7.45pm.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewis Dunk has been recalled to Gareth Southgate’s squad following a five year absence and will hope to gain his second international cap against Steve Clarke’s team.

Dunk could take his place in central defence and may even line-up alongside his former Brighton teammate Levi Colwill, who is back at Chelsea after a successful loan with the Seagulls last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both the players could be up against Brighton’s Scotland international midfielder Billy Gilmour. The 21 year has started brightly for Albion this term and was was one of the best players on the pitch during Brighton’s 3-1 win against Newcastle last time out.

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk of England warms up during a training session at St George's Park ahead of England v Scotland

It’s set to be a big moment for Dunk, 31, who admitted he was worried he would never get a chance to represent his country again: “You obviously worry after five years,” Dunk said. “It comes to a time when you probably think: ‘Ah, I might not be back in here.’”

Both sides are on the cusp of qualification for next summer’s European Championship as they meet on Tuesday evening for the 116th edition of the world’s oldest international fixture.

Southgate sees England’s first friendly fixture since March 2022 as an important test and learning step for his side, fresh from Saturday’s challenging 1-1 draw against Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland have won their last five matches and will be roared on by a sold-out Hampden Park crowd on Tuesday, when Southgate knows he has to get the balance right with his selection.

“We’ve got to find the right balance of physical freshness – we’ve had a day less preparation – experience, finding out about some players, winning, playing well,” Southgate said.

“So, the usual things that are expected of us with England, really. It’s a fabulous game. I know there’s a rivalry and I know people will be wary of it crossing a boundary, but it’s a brilliant sporting rivalry and it’s a great game to be involved in.”

Predicted England XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Trippier, Dunk, Colwill, Chilwell; Rice, Gallagher, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Rashford.