Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice leads England out as captain for the first time on Tuesday night against Belgium. As well as reaching a half-century of caps, Rice will also wear the armband at Wembley in what is England’s final friendly before manager Gareth Southgate names his squad for Euro 2024. Asked about Southgate’s decision to name Rice as captain in what will likely be a much-changed side, the former West Ham skipper added: “I was speechless to be honest, absolutely lost for words, when he said to me last night I was going to be captain. I gave him a hug, shook his hand, and said ‘thanks very much’. I owe him a lot. Since I first came into the team he’s always made me feel at home.”