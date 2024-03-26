England's manager Gareth Southgate gestures on the touchline during the international friendly football match between England and Brazil at WembleyEngland's manager Gareth Southgate gestures on the touchline during the international friendly football match between England and Brazil at Wembley
England vs Belgium: Brighton ace to start as Southgate springs surprise for West Ham and Arsenal stars - predicted XI gallery

All the latest team news involving Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 26th Mar 2024, 16:24 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 16:40 GMT

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice leads England out as captain for the first time on Tuesday night against Belgium. As well as reaching a half-century of caps, Rice will also wear the armband at Wembley in what is England’s final friendly before manager Gareth Southgate names his squad for Euro 2024. Asked about Southgate’s decision to name Rice as captain in what will likely be a much-changed side, the former West Ham skipper added: “I was speechless to be honest, absolutely lost for words, when he said to me last night I was going to be captain. I gave him a hug, shook his hand, and said ‘thanks very much’. I owe him a lot. Since I first came into the team he’s always made me feel at home.”

Here’s England’s predicted starting XI to face Belgium at Wembley...

The Arsenal No 2 will likely get the nod ahead of Pickford for this one

1. Aaron Ramsdale - GK

The Arsenal No 2 will likely get the nod ahead of Pickford for this one Photo: GLYN KIRK

The impressive Aston Villa could start at right back in Walker's absence

2. Ezri Konsa - RB

The impressive Aston Villa could start at right back in Walker's absence Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC

The Brighton skipper has been superb this season and gets his chance from the start

3. Lewis Dunk - CB

The Brighton skipper has been superb this season and gets his chance from the start Photo: GLYN KIRK

England's best defender by a mile

4. John Stones - CB

England's best defender by a mile Photo: Warren Little

