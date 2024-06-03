England's defender and Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk is in line to start against Bosnia

Brighton defender and skipper Lewis Dunk looks set to start as England ramp up their Euro 2024 preparations with a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina tonight.

Ahead of the clash at St James’ Park, England’s defence has been the subject of much debate as three of England’s regular back four will be missing in Newcastle. Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are recovering from respective muscle injuries, while Gareth Southgate has decided not to throw John Stones in after playing in last weekend’s FA Cup final.

It leaves a lot of gaps to fill, although Kieran Trippier looks set to start at left-back, having been named captain for the night and with Shaw sidelined.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, Dunk, Ezri Konsa and Joe Gomez are central options, along with uncapped Jarrad Branthwaite and Jarell Quansah. Lots of options, not a lot of international experience.

Southgate said: “[Maguire and Shaw] are progressing well. So we’re pleased with the progress they’ve made. None of them will be involved tomorrow.

“John [Stones], he reported a bit later, so he hasn’t worked with us for the number of days, it’s better for him to follow an individual programme for the next couple of days.”

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been listed as a midfielder in England’s recent squad announcements, more down to Southgate’s belief in the ball-playing defender sparkling in midfield than the competition at right-back.

Daily Mail chief football writer Sami Mokbel posted: “Marc Guehi on course to start Euros opener v Serbia with Harry Maguire to miss warm up games. Guehi set to play with Lewis Dunk v Bosnia. Trent Alexander-Arnold hopeful of nod in MF, possibly with Conor Gallagher. Cole Palmer and Ebe Eze also pushing.”