With 11 days to go until the Three Lions kick-off their Group B campaign against Iran, the former defender has confirmed the 26-man group that will be travelling to the Gulf next week.

Southgate has largely stuck with the tried and tested, with the most eye-catching selections being Leicester attacking midfielder Maddison and Newcastle striker Wilson.

Maddison’s only England cap came as a substitute against Montenegro in November 2019 – the last squad four-cap Wilson was involved in.

Southgate said he had decided two weeks ago that Maddison would be in the squad. “He’s playing really well, he’s a good player, he’s earned the right,” the England manager said.

There is a recall for rejuvenated Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, whose last cap came in the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

There is no space in Southgate’s Qatar selection for Roma striker Tammy Abraham, Brentford frontman Ivan Toney or West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen.

Manchester City pair Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips were included despite a lack of match fitness, while Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been named in the squad despite his limited game time.

Versatile Arsenal defender Ben White has been brought into a group that has Luke Shaw as the only out-and-out left-back. Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori and Tyrone Mings are among those missing out.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher made the cut but Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse again just missed out on a major tournament squad.

Here’s how England could line-up against Iran...

1. Pickford - GK Challenged by Nick Pope of late but tried and tested on the big occasion and should be between the sticks for the first match Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

2. Trippier - RB The experienced full-back has been excellent for Newcastle and a certain starter - especially with the injury to Reece James. Can operate on either flank Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Walker - CB Southgate may opt for the experience and versatility of Walker on the right side of the central defence. Pace is key and gives Southagte the option to move to a three at the back during the game Photo: Claudio Villa Photo Sales

4. Stones - CB The Man City man is finding his best form just in time. Perhaps under-rated but an experienced tournament player and possibly England's most gifted defender Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales