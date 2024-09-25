Enzo Maresca’s predicted Chelsea XI vs Brighton amid major Christopher Nkunku question mark

Head coach Enzo Maresca has to decide who leads the attack for Chelsea against Brighton at Stamford Bridge this Saturday.

A hat-trick from Christopher Nkunku, who has started only once in the Premier League, put League Two Barrow to the sword while there was a first Chelsea goal for Pedro Neto, with goalkeeper Paul Farman scoring an unfortunate own goal.

The 5-0 Carabao Cup third round win saw 11 changes to his Maresca’s XI that beat West Ham 3-0 last Saturday, which included a brace for striker Nicolas Jackson.

Maresca emphasised the importance of keeping his back-up players ready to step in should injuries strike later in the season.

“You can have different kinds of problems,” he said. At the moment we all available expect for Romeo (Lavia) and Reece (James). If we have a chance we try to share minutes with all of them.

“I’m happy for Pedro, Christo, for all of them. They all deserve to play from the start in the Premier League. They’re not playing in this moment, but the way they take the chances when we give them is fantastic, no matter if it’s five minutes or 45 minutes or 90 minutes, they are all ready.”

Nkunku will hope he’s done enough to force his way into contention. Here’s Chelsea’s predicted XI to face Brighton:

