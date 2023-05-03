Erik ten Hag has confirmed defender Raphaël Varane and midfielder Scott McTominay will miss Manchester United’s next two games due to injury.

The Red Devils visit Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow [Thursday, May 4] evening before travelling to West Ham United on Sunday.

Varane sustained an injury during the Red Devils’ 2-2 UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg draw with Sevilla on April 13.

McTominay, meanwhile, has been sidelined since United’s 2-0 home Premier League win over Everton on April 8.

It had been feared Varane could miss the rest of the campaign through injury – alongside defensive partner Lisandro Martínez – but ten Hag issued a positive update on the former Real Madrid defender’s recovery.

He said: "Prognosis – Rapha [Varane] is closer than Scott McTominay in this moment but still for the coming two games they are not available."

Ten Hag also revealed United’s highly-rated teenage winger Alejandro Garnacho will miss tomorrow’s game at the Amex.

Garnacho, who last week signed a new five-year contract at Old Trafford, has resumed training following an ankle injury that has ruled him out since March 19.

But ten Hag admitted Thursday’s game at Brighton has come ‘too soon’ for the Argentine.