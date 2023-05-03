Edit Account-Sign Out
Erik ten Hag issues Raphaël Varane, Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho injury updates ahead of Brighton and West Ham clashes

Erik ten Hag has confirmed defender Raphaël Varane and midfielder Scott McTominay will miss Manchester United’s next two games due to injury.

By Matt Pole
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:27 BST

The Red Devils visit Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow [Thursday, May 4] evening before travelling to West Ham United on Sunday.

Varane sustained an injury during the Red Devils’ 2-2 UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg draw with Sevilla on April 13.

McTominay, meanwhile, has been sidelined since United’s 2-0 home Premier League win over Everton on April 8.

Manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed defender Raphaël Varane, and midfielder Scott McTominay will miss Manchester United’s next two games due to injury.. Picture by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesManager Erik ten Hag has confirmed defender Raphaël Varane, and midfielder Scott McTominay will miss Manchester United’s next two games due to injury.. Picture by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
It had been feared Varane could miss the rest of the campaign through injury – alongside defensive partner Lisandro Martínez – but ten Hag issued a positive update on the former Real Madrid defender’s recovery.

He said: "Prognosis – Rapha [Varane] is closer than Scott McTominay in this moment but still for the coming two games they are not available."

Ten Hag also revealed United’s highly-rated teenage winger Alejandro Garnacho will miss tomorrow’s game at the Amex.

Garnacho, who last week signed a new five-year contract at Old Trafford, has resumed training following an ankle injury that has ruled him out since March 19.

But ten Hag admitted Thursday’s game at Brighton has come ‘too soon’ for the Argentine.

The Red Devils boss said: “He's had one training session but it's too soon for him to be available.”

