Erik ten Hag makes surprising Cristiano Ronaldo admission as Brighton Premier League opener nears

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains without Ronaldo as they prepare for their Premier League opener against Brighton at Old Trafford on August 7

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not concerned by Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-season absence ahead of the Premier League season opener against Brighton.

United play Aston Villa in a friendly clash clash tomorrow, andonly have two further friendlies against Atletico Madrid in Oslo on July 30 and Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford the following day, before the Premier League season starts against Brighton on August 7.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At what point Cristiano Ronaldo joins up with the squad remains to be seen, with the 37-year-old having missed the tour due to a family issue at a time when speculation is rife about his future.

“No (update),” Ten Hag said of the Portuguese star. “It’s the same as last week.”

Asked whether he was concerned that the longer Ronaldo stays away the less time he would have to be fit, the United boss said: “Of course. But concerning is maybe not the right word.

“I focus on the players who are there and they are doing really well. They are in good shape and I will further focus on that and develop that. I cannot wait for him coming in, then we will integrate him.”

Ten Hag’s side kicked-off their tour with a 4-0 win against rivals Liverpool in Bangkok, before beating Melbourne Victory 4-1 and Crystal Palace 3-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.