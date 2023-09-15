BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Erik ten Hag provides final fitness checks on four key Manchester United players

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof will be available for this weekend’s clash with Brighton.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:43 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Both centre-backs were forced off in United’s last game before the international break in a 3-1 defeat away at Arsenal, but the Dutch coach confirmed both had recovered in time for the Albion game.

However Jadon Sancho will not be available. The England winger is currently training away from the first team after claiming he had been made a “scapegoat” following his omission from the Arsenal defeat and Ten Hag declined the opportunity to say how long he will be away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ten Hag will also be without Raphael Varane and Mason Mount.

Most Popular
Ten Hag will also be without Raphael Varane and Mason Mount. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)Ten Hag will also be without Raphael Varane and Mason Mount. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)
Ten Hag will also be without Raphael Varane and Mason Mount. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Varane is set to be out until October, having come off with an unspecified injury in the 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest. £58 million signing Mount has not been for the last two games due to a hamstring injury sustained in the 2-0 defeat away at Tottenham.

Deadline day signings Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilón could be in line to make their debuts.

United have struggled so far this season, losing to Tottenham and Arsenal, whilst picking up unconvincing wins against Nottingham Forest and Wolves at home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ten Haag will hope the two-week international break will revitalize his side, as they face a stern test on their return to league action.

Brighton have started their campaign strongly, winning three of their first four games and scoring ten goals in the process.

The Albion have won their last three league meetings with United, but lost to Ten Haag’s side on penalties in the semi final of the FA Cup last season.

Both sides will have one-eye on their European campaigns which begin next week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United return to Champions League action when they travel to Germany to face Bayern Munich on Wednesday (September 20), while Brighton begin their historic Europa League journey at home to AEK Athens the following day.

Related topics:Manchester UnitedBrightonArsenalAlbionMason MountJadon Sancho