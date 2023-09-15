Erik ten Hag provides final fitness checks on four key Manchester United players

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof will be available for this weekend’s clash with Brighton.

Both centre-backs were forced off in United’s last game before the international break in a 3-1 defeat away at Arsenal, but the Dutch coach confirmed both had recovered in time for the Albion game.

However Jadon Sancho will not be available. The England winger is currently training away from the first team after claiming he had been made a “scapegoat” following his omission from the Arsenal defeat and Ten Hag declined the opportunity to say how long he will be away.

Ten Hag will also be without Raphael Varane and Mason Mount.

Varane is set to be out until October, having come off with an unspecified injury in the 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest. £58 million signing Mount has not been for the last two games due to a hamstring injury sustained in the 2-0 defeat away at Tottenham.

Deadline day signings Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilón could be in line to make their debuts.

United have struggled so far this season, losing to Tottenham and Arsenal, whilst picking up unconvincing wins against Nottingham Forest and Wolves at home.

Ten Haag will hope the two-week international break will revitalize his side, as they face a stern test on their return to league action.

Brighton have started their campaign strongly, winning three of their first four games and scoring ten goals in the process.

The Albion have won their last three league meetings with United, but lost to Ten Haag’s side on penalties in the semi final of the FA Cup last season.

Both sides will have one-eye on their European campaigns which begin next week.

