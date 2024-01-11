Established Brighton ace gives verdict on the rising star out to steal his first team place
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brighton and Hove Albion defender Joel Veltman is close to a return but faces an emerging threat to his first team place.
Veltman, 32, has not featured for fives weeks, having injured his knee in the 2-0 loss at Arsenal last December.
The experienced defender has been a reliable and versatile presence in the Albion set-up and remains a firm favourite with head coach Roberto De Zerbi.
Veltman is one of many players who have suffered injuries this term and he hopes to back in full training in three weeks time.
The main positive from all the injuries has however been the emergence of teenager Jack Hinshelwood.
The 18-year-old has made 15 appearances in all-competitions so far and has six Premier League starts, with two goals to his name.
Hinshelwood, who also plays midfield, has made the most of opportunity and has thrown down the challenge for Veltman to be De Zerbi's regular right back.
Veltman though is happy for the youngster and has been impressed with his composed performances at the highest level.
“To be honest what Jack has already achieved has surprised me in a really good way,” said Veltman, speaking to the Albion website. “When he came into the first-team squad I was so impressed with how good he was on the ball – his technique. He’s athletic and you can see how good he is in situations with the ball, I love seeing his development game by game.”