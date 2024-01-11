Established Brighton ace gives verdict on the rising star out to steal his first team place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Joel Veltman is close to a return but faces an emerging threat to his first team place.

Veltman, 32, has not featured for fives weeks, having injured his knee in the 2-0 loss at Arsenal last December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced defender has been a reliable and versatile presence in the Albion set-up and remains a firm favourite with head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi shakes hands with rising star Jack Hinshelwood

Veltman is one of many players who have suffered injuries this term and he hopes to back in full training in three weeks time.

The main positive from all the injuries has however been the emergence of teenager Jack Hinshelwood.

The 18-year-old has made 15 appearances in all-competitions so far and has six Premier League starts, with two goals to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hinshelwood, who also plays midfield, has made the most of opportunity and has thrown down the challenge for Veltman to be De Zerbi's regular right back.

Veltman though is happy for the youngster and has been impressed with his composed performances at the highest level.