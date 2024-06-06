Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk has been confirmed in Gareth Southgate's England squad

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk has made England’s Euro 2024 squad. Dunk, 32, was included in Gareth Southgate's initial 33-man selection, with seven players having to be dropped before the final 26 for the tournament in Germany,.

Earlier today, Tottenham forward James Maddison and Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones were both omitted. Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is struggling with calf issue and was also cut and Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is also expected to miss out. Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite are the other three to go.

It’s huge moment for Dunk who has been outstanding in the Premier League for Brighton for the past five seasons. His performances at the heart of the defence under Graham Potter and then Roberto De Zerbi have been consistently high and his ability on the ball will suit England’s style – especially with the injury to Maguire.

Dunk will be one of 12 debutants heading to a first major tournament, the others are: Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Kobbie Mainoo, Adam Wharton, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer.

If he plays, Dunk will be Albion’s first player to represent England at a European Championships. He will also be the first to play in a major international tournament for England, since Steve Foster featured in the 1982 Spain World Cup, against Kuwait, 42 years ago.

England start their Euro 2024 campaign with a Group C game against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, before games against Denmark on June 20 and Slovenia on June 25.

England squad: Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale. Defenders: Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.