The Ecuadorian spent the first half of the season on loan at Belgian First Division A team Beerschot, where he made 12 appearances and scored once for the Antwerp based team.

Caicedo’s loan deal was cut short, however, and he returned to Brighton as Yves Bissouma was on international duty with Mali at the AFCON and Enock Mwepu was struggling with a hamstring problem.

It has given Caicedo a chance to impress first team head coach Graham Potter sooner than expected and he made his first team debut in the FA Cup loss at Tottenham earlier this month.

“When Graham called me and said he wanted me to come back, I felt very happy,” said Caicedo. “Now I have been back in the squad, I feel comfortable, like I belong here.

“It’s also good to be back working with the coach and his staff because he likes to progress the young players and every day I feel like I’m making progress by training hard, very intensive.

“I need that to help me adapt to the demands of the Premier League.”

