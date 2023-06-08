Three Premier League teams will compete in the Europa League next season – but how much prizemoney is on offer for the trio?

Premier League clubs West Ham Brighton will both compete in the Europa League next season

West Ham’s Europa Conference League triumph against Fiorentina in Prague last night saw them claim their first European trophy since 1965 and qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Jarrod Bowen’s late winner in the 2-1 victory against the Italians will now see them compete in the second tier of European club competition alongside their Premier League peers Liverpool and Brighton.

Liverpool qualified thanks a rousing end to the Premier League campaign that saw them finish fifth, while Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton performed consistently well to secure sixth place. It’s the Seagulls highest ever finish in the top flight and the first time they have qualified for the Europa League. Liverpool are well versed in European competition but for Brighton, it’s a huge moment in their history and one that raises the profile of the club further.

After the Champions League, the Europa League is the second most watched football competition on the planet. The prize money is significantly lower than the Champions League, but it can be very lucrative for teams who advance deep in competition. A guaranteed sum is paid to all clubs who qualify and then additional money is distributed based on results. Extra revenue can be earned depending on each clubs TV market value.

The draw for the Europa League 2023-24 takes place in Monaco on September 1.

Based on the figures for the 2022-23 competition – won by La Liga outfit Villareal – here’s a breakdown of the prizemoney on offer for Brighton, West Ham, Liverpool and all the 32 team for next season.

