Europa League knockout stage: When do Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham next play in Europe?

Brighton and Hove Albion, along with Premier League rivals Liverpool and West Ham all qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League.

Roberto De Zerbi’s impressive team topped a Group B, that included Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens – while West Ham won their Group A and Liverpool eased to qualification in Group E.

All three teams will be seeded as group winners for the knockout stages, which get underway once the Europa League knockout round play-off ties have been decided.

Brighton's Joao Pedro has been one of the stars of the Europa League this season

When are the play-off ties? The first legs will held on February 15 and will see: Feyenoord vs Roma, Young Boys vs Sporting CP, Galatasaray vs Sparta Praha, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Marseille, Milan vs Rennes, Lens vs Freiburg, Benfica vs Toulouse, Braga vs Qarabağ. The second legs will take place on February 22.

After the play-offs: The winners advance to the round of 16 and will face the group winners. The play-off winners are unseeded for the last-16 draw and then the competition continues in a knockout format until the final in Dublin on May 22.

Already in the last 16: Atalanta (ITA), Brighton (ENG), Leverkusen (GER), Liverpool (ENG), Rangers (SCO), Slavia Praha (CZE), Villarreal (ESP), West Ham (ENG).

Draw details: The round of 16 draw will be at Uefa headquarters on Friday, February 23.

Round of 16 dates: March 7 and 14, Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, Final: May 22 (Dublin).

How it works: Round of 16 includes the eight group stage winners and the eight knockout round play-off winners (tbc)﻿. Winners from each of the eight Round of 16 ties go through to the quarters.