Europa League last 16 draw details: fate of Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham becomes clearer

Igor of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with the fans after the team's victory during the UEFA Europa League match v Olympique de Marseille

The draw for the knockout stages of the Europa League is almost upon fans of Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham.

Brighton – who are competing in Europe for the first time – topped their Group B and went straight through to the last 16. Liverpool and West Ham also finished top of their groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls – plus Liverpool and West Ham – are among the seeded teams, alongside Glasgow Rangers, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague and Villarreal.

Seeded teams will be drawn against one of the winners of the play-off rounds – which will be concluded tonight (Thursday).

These are the second leg matches to be played and how they currently stand: Toulouse (1) Benfica (2); Rennes (0) AC Milan (3); Freiburg (0) Lens (0); Qarabag (4) Braga (2); Roma (1) Feyenoord (1); Sparta Prague (2) Galatasary (3); Marseille (2) Shakhtar Donetsk (2); Sporting Lisbon (3) Young Boys (1). The winners from these rounds will be the unseeded teams and will be drawn from a sperate pot to the seeded teams.