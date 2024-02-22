Europa League last 16 draw details: fate of Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham becomes clearer
The draw for the knockout stages of the Europa League is almost upon fans of Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham.
Brighton – who are competing in Europe for the first time – topped their Group B and went straight through to the last 16. Liverpool and West Ham also finished top of their groups.
The Seagulls – plus Liverpool and West Ham – are among the seeded teams, alongside Glasgow Rangers, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague and Villarreal.
Seeded teams will be drawn against one of the winners of the play-off rounds – which will be concluded tonight (Thursday).
These are the second leg matches to be played and how they currently stand: Toulouse (1) Benfica (2); Rennes (0) AC Milan (3); Freiburg (0) Lens (0); Qarabag (4) Braga (2); Roma (1) Feyenoord (1); Sparta Prague (2) Galatasary (3); Marseille (2) Shakhtar Donetsk (2); Sporting Lisbon (3) Young Boys (1). The winners from these rounds will be the unseeded teams and will be drawn from a sperate pot to the seeded teams.
When is the draw? The draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland at 11am GMT on Friday and the round of 16 ties will then take place over two legs on March 7 and 14. Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham, as group winners, will be at home in the second legs.