Europa League team news: Roma ace spotted in training after major injury fear ahead of Brighton
Roma star Paulo Dybala is expected to be fit to face Brighton in the Europa League round of 16 second leg this Thursday.
The Argentina attacker has experienced a number of niggling injuries this term and asked to be substituted in the later stages of their 2-2 draw at Fiorentina in Serie A last Sunday, due to muscle pain.
Dybala is a key man for Daniele De Rossi's team and opened the scoring for Roma against Brighton during their 4-0 first leg triumph at the Stadio Olimpico last Thursday.
It seems though, according to www.calciomercato.com, Dybala's situation is not serious and he was spotted training today with his teammates in preparation for the trip to the Amex Stadium.
Brighton seek a minor miracle after defeat in the Eternal City but their midfielder Jakub Moder remains hopeful.
"We go on Thursday and try to win 4-0,” said the Poland international to the Albion website after the 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. “We created chances [in the first leg]. Danny Welbeck had two chances, great saves from the Roma keeper, and we also could have defended a couple of goals [better].
"So we just have to improve a couple of things and obviously we showed before that we can score many goals against big teams like Man United, Tottenham, Liverpool. So we can do it against Roma.”