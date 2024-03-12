Europa League team news: Roma ace spotted in training after major injury fear ahead of Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roma star Paulo Dybala is expected to be fit to face Brighton in the Europa League round of 16 second leg this Thursday.

The Argentina attacker has experienced a number of niggling injuries this term and asked to be substituted in the later stages of their 2-2 draw at Fiorentina in Serie A last Sunday, due to muscle pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dybala is a key man for Daniele De Rossi's team and opened the scoring for Roma against Brighton during their 4-0 first leg triumph at the Stadio Olimpico last Thursday.

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for Roma against Brighton at the Stadio Olimpico in the Europa League

It seems though, according to www.calciomercato.com, Dybala's situation is not serious and he was spotted training today with his teammates in preparation for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Brighton seek a minor miracle after defeat in the Eternal City but their midfielder Jakub Moder remains hopeful.

"We go on Thursday and try to win 4-0,” said the Poland international to the Albion website after the 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. “We created chances [in the first leg]. Danny Welbeck had two chances, great saves from the Roma keeper, and we also could have defended a couple of goals [better].