Brighton and Hove Albion will play Roma in the Europa League round of 16.

The Seagulls, who topped their Group B, were drawn from the seeded pot to face their Italian opponents and last year’s finalists during the today's last 16 draw at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Their Premier League rivals Liverpool will face Sparta Prague, while West Ham were drawn against SC Freiburg. Ties take place over two legs on March 7 and 14, with the group winners at home in the second legs.

Glasgow Rangers, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague and Villarreal were the other seeded teams.

In full: Sparta Prague v Liverpool, Marseille v Villarreal, Roma v Brighton, Benfica v Rangers, Freiburg v West Ham, Sporting Lisbon v Atalanta, AC Milan v Salvia Prague and FK Qarabag v Bayer Leverkusen.

Here’s where Brighton, Liverpool, West Ham and all their European rivals are tipped to finish after the round of 16 draw: (courtesy of Oddschecker)...

1 . FK Qarabag The outsiders are priced at 66/1 Photo: INA FASSBENDER

2 . Sparta Prague You can Czech out at 50/1 Photo: OZAN KOSE

3 . Slavia Prague The other Czech team in the competition from Prague are at 66/1 Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI