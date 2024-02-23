BREAKING
Europa League winners: Where Brighton, Liverpool, West Ham and Rangers are tipped to finish after the round of 16 draw

All the latest Europa League news for Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool, West Ham and Rangers
By Derren Howard
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:17 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 11:40 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion will play Roma in the Europa League round of 16.

The Seagulls, who topped their Group B, were drawn from the seeded pot to face their Italian opponents and last year’s finalists during the today's last 16 draw at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Their Premier League rivals Liverpool will face Sparta Prague, while West Ham were drawn against SC Freiburg. Ties take place over two legs on March 7 and 14, with the group winners at home in the second legs.

Glasgow Rangers, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague and Villarreal were the other seeded teams.

In full: Sparta Prague v Liverpool, Marseille v Villarreal, Roma v Brighton, Benfica v Rangers, Freiburg v West Ham, Sporting Lisbon v Atalanta, AC Milan v Salvia Prague and FK Qarabag v Bayer Leverkusen.

Here’s where Brighton, Liverpool, West Ham and all their European rivals are tipped to finish after the round of 16 draw: (courtesy of Oddschecker)...

The outsiders are priced at 66/1

1. FK Qarabag

The outsiders are priced at 66/1 Photo: INA FASSBENDER

You can Czech out at 50/1

2. Sparta Prague

You can Czech out at 50/1 Photo: OZAN KOSE

The other Czech team in the competition from Prague are at 66/1

3. Slavia Prague

The other Czech team in the competition from Prague are at 66/1 Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI

The Germans host West Ham and are 50/1

4. SC Freiburg

The Germans host West Ham and are 50/1 Photo: Oliver Hardt

