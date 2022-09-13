All the latest transfer news involving Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace will not go ahead this weekend.

The Seagulls had been due to play their rivals on Sunday afternoon, but will now have to wait until a later date after authorities confirmed that the game will not take place.

The fixture is one of three that will not be played in the coming days, alongside Chelsea vs Liverpool and Leeds United vs Manchester United.

The cancellation came initially after the announcement of a proposed train strike over the weekend. Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral is also set to take place on Monday.

Brighton will now have to wait until October 1st for their next outing - a clash with Liverpool.

But while there is no action on the pitch, there is still plenty to discuss in the gossip columns.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as a contender for the Brighton job. Intermediaries have made it known to Albion that De Zerbi is interested in replacing Graham Potter on the south coast. De Zerbi is currently out of work after leaving Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk in July. (90min)

Arsenal are still considering a January loan deal for teenage winger Marquinhos. The 19-year-old Brazilian will only be allowed to leave if manager Mikel Arteta can sign another winger in the next transfer window, however. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur could allow Lucas Moura to seal a January exit after blocking potential loan departures late in the summer transfer window, according to Pete O’Rourke. He said: “There’s a real chance that he could possibly leave. Lucas Moura has been a good player for Tottenham in fits and bursts, but he has maybe not been as consistent as he possibly could be for some Tottenham fans. There was interest in him later on in the transfer window, with Aston Villa and Newcastle keen on him, but Tottenham blocked those loan moves.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Manchester United are expected to trigger one-year extension options in five players’ contracts before the January transfer window closes. David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Fred, and Marcus Rashford have all entered the final year of their current contracts at Old Trafford. United currently have no intention of allowing any of the quintet to leave on a free next summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Leeds United winger Dan James, who is currently on loan at Fulham, has played his last game for the Whites, according to transfer insider Dean Jones. He said: “This isn’t looking for him to improve. This is looking to get him out of the squad, so I think Dan James and Leeds, that story seems to be over now.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Newcastle United have set their sights on a deal for Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. The Serie A outfit could be willing to let the Turkey captain leave for around £26 million in the January transfer window. (CalcioMercato)

Liverpool have already ‘built such a strong case’ for signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to journalist Dean Jones. He said: “The thing with Liverpool is they’ve got to aim high in the transfer market and in Bellingham, they see one of the very best young midfielders in world football. They’ve built such a strong case for signing him already. They’ve tracked him since his Birmingham days.” (GIVEMESPORT)