Evan Ferguson absence explained as Roberto De Zerbi picks team to face Brentford

This is why Evan Ferguson has not been included in De Zerbi’s squad tonight as the Albion face Brentford.
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 19:04 BST
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Evan Ferguson of Brighton in action during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AS Roma at the Amex Stadium on March 14, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Evan Ferguson of Brighton in action during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AS Roma at the Amex Stadium on March 14, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Evan Ferguson of Brighton in action during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AS Roma at the Amex Stadium on March 14, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

At 7.30 pm tonight at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove Albion take on Brentford FC in the Premier League.

The Albion currently sit in 9th position with 42 points, a win could see them climb up to 7th position. Brentford have struggled this season, and currently see themselves 15th with 27 points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Evan Ferguson has reportedly suffered a ‘slight knock’ which is the reason he will not be included in this fixture. There is no current news as to why Ansu Fati has not been included in the squad.

However, in better news for Albion fans, star man Joao Pedro is back and starting for Brighton this evening. In a pre-match press conference, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi said: “Joao Pedro played a match for the under-21’s and he played well and worked well, in a good way. It’s great news for us. Julio Ensico as well will be back.”

Related topics:AlbionBrentfordPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.