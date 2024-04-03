Evan Ferguson absence explained as Roberto De Zerbi picks team to face Brentford

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Evan Ferguson of Brighton in action during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AS Roma at the Amex Stadium on March 14, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

At 7.30 pm tonight at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove Albion take on Brentford FC in the Premier League.

The Albion currently sit in 9th position with 42 points, a win could see them climb up to 7th position. Brentford have struggled this season, and currently see themselves 15th with 27 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evan Ferguson has reportedly suffered a ‘slight knock’ which is the reason he will not be included in this fixture. There is no current news as to why Ansu Fati has not been included in the squad.