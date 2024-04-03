Evan Ferguson absence explained as Roberto De Zerbi picks team to face Brentford
At 7.30 pm tonight at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove Albion take on Brentford FC in the Premier League.
The Albion currently sit in 9th position with 42 points, a win could see them climb up to 7th position. Brentford have struggled this season, and currently see themselves 15th with 27 points.
Evan Ferguson has reportedly suffered a ‘slight knock’ which is the reason he will not be included in this fixture. There is no current news as to why Ansu Fati has not been included in the squad.
However, in better news for Albion fans, star man Joao Pedro is back and starting for Brighton this evening. In a pre-match press conference, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi said: “Joao Pedro played a match for the under-21’s and he played well and worked well, in a good way. It’s great news for us. Julio Ensico as well will be back.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.