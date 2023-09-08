Evan Ferguson and four more Brighton talents rated and valued as Man City and Tottenham prepare January raids
One transfer window has just closed but there is rarely any respite for Brighton and Hove Albion when it comes to fending off interest for their best performers.
No sooner have Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister departed in big money moves, Evan Ferguson is the latest Brighton talent in the spotlight of the top clubs.
Ferguson, 18, enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season in the Premier League last term as he netted 12 goals in all competitions and made his international debut for Ireland. The young striker has now started this season in fine fashion with four goals in four top flight games following his sublime hat-trick against Newcastle United last weekend.
Tottenham tentatively registered an interest in Ferguson last month as they sought a successor to Harry Kane, who moved to Bayern Munich but now it seems Pep Guardiola’s champions Man City are keen.
City can pretty much take their pick of the top attacking talent around the globe but it is thought they like the look of Ferguson and feel he could work in tandem with their lethal Norwegian Erling Haaland.
Albion are known for the shrewd approach in the market but will only trade – as proven with Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma, Dan Burn, Neal Maupay, Ben White, Leo Trossard, Moises Caicedo, Rob Sanchez and Alexis Mac Allister – when the time and the price is right.
Brighton CEO and deputy chairman Paul Barber recently said to Talk Sport that it will be another “five years” before Brighton consider selling Ferguson but that resolve could be seriously tested in the coming windows – especially in Ferguson continues in this manner.
Ferguson though is not the only major talent at Brighton attracting interest. Here’s five brilliant Seagulls who the top clubs may well consider ripe for picking...
Pervis Estupinan: The Ecuador international joined Brighton for around £15m from Villarreal in August 2022 as a replacement for Marc Cucurella, who left for Chelsea for £63m. Amazing business once more. Estupinan, 25, is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2027 and is valued between £40m - £50m. An excellent player who defends and attacks down the left flank in equal measure and improving under De Zerbi.
Billy Gilmour: Signed from Chelsea for around £8m late in last summer's transfer window. Had to bide his time last season and watch Caicedo and Mac Allister do the business for Brighton but he is now getting his chance in central midfield. Gilmour, 22, is contracted with Brighton until June 2026 (expect that to be increased) and looks set to play a major role in De Zerbi’s team. More than capable of playing for one of the major teams in Europe and expect his value to rocket to around £50m-£60m by the end of the campaign.
Kaoru Mitoma: Arrived from Kawasaki Front for around £3.5m in 2021 and after a loan stint in Belgium has developed into one of the most dangerous wingers in the Premier League. Mitoma, 26, is brilliant in 1v1 situations and capable of delivering special moments, such as his fine individual strike against Wolves. One of Brighton’s best players and has previously been tracked by Man City, Tottenham and a speculative link to Saudi Arabia. A rare player and valued between £50m and £60m.Julio Enciso: The Paraguay international has made quite the impact at Brighton following his £8m move from Libertad last summer and looks destined for the very top. A knee injury has slowed his progress but expect him to return and continue his progress under De Zerbi. Enciso, 19, has already been linked with City but a number of clubs will be keeping a close eye on this talent who is contracted with Brighton until June 2026. Big fan of this player and a future £60m – £70m star.Evan Ferguson: How can you put a value on this unique young star in the making? Well, unfortunately for Brighton fans, the club will have to at some stage in the future – but you can be sure he will not be allowed to leave cheaply. Ferguson, 18, has all the attributes to be one the most lethal strikers in Europe, with Man City, Man United, Tottenham and most likely many others all keen to swoop. Contracted with the Seagulls until June 2028 and in today’s mad transfer world, if you said £200m, you could still be undervaluing him. For now, just enjoy watching him play and remember, when Brighton signed him on a free from Bohemians in 2021, they nipped in ahead of Liverpool to do so.