Evan Ferguson odds for Brighton exit plummet with Arsenal favourites to sign Irishman in January transfer window
Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has seen his price to join Arsenal in the January transfer window slashed in the past 24 hours, according to BetIdeas.
The Ireland international was earlier this week an 11/2-shot to sign for Mikel Arteta’s men this month but now trades at just 2/1, placing a move to the Emirates at the top of the betting.
North London rivals Tottenham are second in the market at 11/4, with an invigorated Nottingham Forest (13/2) making up the top three.
Lee Astley, spokesperson for BetIdeas, said: “Arsenal are now the firm favourites to sign Evan Ferguson from Brighton this month after seeing their odds plummet since Friday afternoon.
“The Gunners have a resurgent Gabriel Jesus leading the line but are now 2/1 from 11/2 to snap up the Irishman in the January window, putting them ahead of Tottenham and Nottingham Forest in the betting.”
