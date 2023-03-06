Evan Ferguson speaks about 'good relationship' with fellow teammate following West Ham victory

The Irish striker was picked ahead of Welbeck in Brighton's 4-0 demolition of West Ham on Saturday, March 4, his third start in a row and eighth overall this season.
Ferguson and Welbeck have been competing to be Roberto De Zerbi’s go-to-striker ever since the 18-year-old burst onto the scene with his Premier League goal against Arsenal on New Years Eve.
Despite the competition, Ferguson was full of praise for the 32-year-old, calling him a ‘good person’ to have in the team.
Ferguson said post-match: “It’s more encouragement from him. We have a good relationship. It’s not like we don’t talk for a week if I play or he plays. He’s a good person to have in the team.
"It’s in training every day, just little bits. If I do something not so right he gives me different options. It’s nice to learn from people like him."
Welbeck, who has been struggling with a calf injury for the last month, came off the bench in the 83rd minute on Saturday and rounded off the victory with low-driven effort from the edge of the area, his third goal of the season.
Ferguson did not score but played a key role in the win, being heavily involved in Albion's’ best goal of the afternoon. Already 2-0 to the good, the 18-year-old flicked a through-ball into Solly March’s path to start a lovely, flowing move which ended with Mitoma tapping in from two yards from a Pascal Gross cross.
The young centre-forward has five goals from his 13 appearances this season and will be hoping to start in Brighton’s next game against Leeds on Saturday, March 11.