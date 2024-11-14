Evan Ferguson told how to handle Brighton problem as Danny Welbeck fitness claim made

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest news from Brighton and Hove Albion across the international break

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Ireland defender Richard Dunne has told fit-again striker Evan Ferguson to be patient at Brighton as he battles for regular football.

Ferguson has made just one Premier League start for the Seagulls this term as he played 60 minutes at Newcastle along month, along with five late substitute appearances against Ipswich, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Wolves and Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His only goal this season – his first in almost a year – came against Wolves in the 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium last month.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion scores his first Premier League goal of the season against Wolves

It’s been a frustrating period for the 20-year-old, who has been called-up to Heimir Hallgrimsson’s Ireland squad and is expected to feature against Finland tonight and then against England at Wembley on Sunday.

Despite his lack of game time, Dunne feels he still has plenty of time to develop at Brighton and believes Danny Welbeck’s history of injuries could see Ferguson get his chance.

Welbeck has been a regular starter for Fabian Hurzeler’s team and the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker already has six Premier League goals to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s still coming back from that [foot] injury,” Dunne said to Gambling Zone, ahead of Ireland’s Nations League clash in Dublin. “I know it's been a few months now, but he's still not had that run of games that he needs.

"Your recovery and your return to sharpness, to the top level, takes that little bit longer, because you're not getting those games. I don't think there's any worries from Irish fans that It's not happening quickly enough, because it is a long-term thing with Evan. We know that he's got time to become the player that he wants to become.

"I think over the course of the season, Brighton will use Evan enough that he will be happy with the amount of minutes that he's getting. Danny Welbeck is in fantastic form.

"He's been brilliant at the start of the season. But he's not a player who's always stayed fit. He's not a player who's always been on top form for a full season, which is a long, long time. There will be opportunities for Evan at some stage. It is up to him to take those opportunities when they come around.”