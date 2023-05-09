Edit Account-Sign Out
Everton aces named in Premier League team of the week alongside Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham stars after thrashing Brighton – gallery

Here’s who was named in the Premier League team of the week for the weekend beginning May 6.

By Matt Pole
Published 9th May 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:34 BST

Four Everton stars have been named in the Premier League team of the week following Monday evening’s stunning 5-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

A stunning first half saw Abdoulaye Doucouré grab a double before Dwight McNeil’s cross was turned in by unfortunate Seagulls keeper Jason Steele.

McNeil added the Toffees’ fourth on 76 minutes after bursting through the Brighton defence and rounding Steele.

Alexis Mac Allister netted a consolation for Albion three minutes later, before McNeil wrapped up an extraordinary victory for Everton in second half stoppage time.

The win moved the Toffees out of the relegation zone. The Blues sit two points clear of the drop with three games left to play.

But which Everton players made the Premier League team of the week for game week 35?

Here are this week’s best-performing Premier League heroes – which includes stars from Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur – based on WhoScored ratings.

WhoScored rating - 7.9

2. Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal

WhoScored rating - 7.9 Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

WhoScored rating - 7.5

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

WhoScored rating - 7.5 Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

WhoScored rating - 8.6

4. Cristian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur

WhoScored rating - 8.6 Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

