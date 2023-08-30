Everton and Wolves 'make approach' for Brighton's Colombia midfielder amid £25m deal
Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate looks sure to depart following the £25m arrival of Carlos Baleba from Lille yesterday.
The 19-year-old has joined on a five-year deal, until June 2028 and head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “Carlos is a very good player. He’s very young but a specific player for our style. He will be the future of the club.”
It means Alzate, who impressed on loan in Belgium with Standard Liege last term, will have to look elsewhere for first team football, despite the high-profile exits of midfielders Moises Caicedo to Chelsea and Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool.
Alzate, 24, is a talented performer and the Colombia international – who is out of contract in June next year – made the breakthrough into the Brighton first team under Graham Potter. He reportedly impressed De Zerbi in pre-season but his minutes on the pitch will be limited and this window could be Albion’s best chance of achieving a decent fee for him.
Premier League clubs Everton and Wolves are both said to be keen, according to BBC reporter Simon Stone. While there is also interest from across Europe with Seville and Fiorentina both considering moves.
Everton have reportedly been the most proactive and made an approach to Brighton as Sean Dyche looks to add to his central areas. Alzate’s ability to play in a variety of positions is thought to appeal to the Goodison boss.
Baleba’s arrival at Albion is the player De Zerbi has been after to help cushion the blow of losing Caicedo. The Cameroon man impressed in Ligue 1 last term with his powerful and energetic displays and is expected to be a regular starter for Brighton as the prepare for Europa League football this term.
Albion also signed the experienced Mo Dahoud and James Milner on free transfers from Dortmund and Liverpool respectively earlier this window, while former Chelsea man Billy Gilmour is set for more gametime this term. Pascal Gross can also play in the midfield for De Zerbi. Poland international midfielder Jakub Moder remains sidelined with a long term ACL injury and has not played for more than a year.