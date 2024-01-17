Never mind the music, there’s a school of thought in certain quarters that one of Michael Jackson’s biggest attributes was his legal team, as they allegedly got him out of plenty of trouble.

And with the news this week that both Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged for FFP breaches, you do wonder if their respective legal teams will almost have as much importance as the 11 players out on the pitch come the end of the season?

Don’t get me wrong, if both clubs have broken the financial rules in order to gain an unfair advantage, then they must pay the price.

But you can’t help feeling a teeny weeny bit of sympathy for the Goodison Park faithful, as this is the second time the Blues have been pulled up for financial misdemeanours. Earlier this season they were docked 10 points.

Everton fans hold banners in protestat their club's points deduction over Financial Fair Play rules (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

But like the rest of the Albion faithful , this is one of those moments that I’m pleased that our club stay within the rules, cut their cloth accordingly and therefore are never in any danger of suffering the same fate as the Toffees and potentially Forest.

But given the current financial climate in domestic top flight football I cannot believe that there’s only two clubs that have allegedly crossed the line and been accused of breaking the rules.

Is this almost some kind of ‘prawn cocktail’, punishing, with all due respect, two of the less fashionable clubs, before the ‘main course’ of the EPL going after one or more of the big hitters?

The defence then from the EPL could be: “Well we punished Everton (twice) and Forest, so in the spirit of the game and fair play, we have to go after every other clubs whose broken the rules, however big or rich they are.”

While Everton’s existing point deduction and potential further one, along with any Forest punishment, could ultimately decide the relegation places, if there’s ‘trouble’ at the other end of the table, and the title is possibly decided in the courts rather than on the pitch, then the legal teams of the big clubs, like Jacko’s brief, will well and truly earn their dough.

Which then throws up that other conundrum, highlighted by the ongoing Post Office saga, that British justice is not necessarily about whether you’re guilty or innocent, it’s about who’s got the most money.