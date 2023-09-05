Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate could be on his way back to Belgium, with Club Brugge reportedly keen on the midfielder

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alazte, 24, remains on the sidelines at Brighton and was expected to move away from the Seagulls during the summer transfer window.

Premier League clubs Everton and Wolves were linked with the Colombia international as were La Liga outfit Seville and Serie A club Fiorentina. A move however failed to materialise in time and Alzate remains on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder enjoyed a successful loan last season in Belgium with Standard Liege and his performances in the Pro League are said to have impressed Club Brugge, who according to www.teamtalk.com, are preparing a permanent move.

Steven Alzate of Brighton & Hove Albion featured in the Premier League Summer Series

Alzate has been with Brighton since 2017 and is out of contract next June. He featured for Brighton in pre-season as part of the Premier League Summer Series and was on the bench for Albion’s opening day win against Luton Town but has not been seen since.

Despite losing Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister during the summer, Brighton are quite well stacked in central midfield and Alzate’s first team chances will be very limited. New £25m signing Carlos Beleba will compete for midfield places alongside the likes of Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour, James Milner and Mo Dahoud.