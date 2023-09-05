BREAKING
Everton linked Brighton midfielder offered a late transfer escape route

Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate could be on his way back to Belgium, with Club Brugge reportedly keen on the midfielder
By Derren Howard
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST
Alazte, 24, remains on the sidelines at Brighton and was expected to move away from the Seagulls during the summer transfer window.

Premier League clubs Everton and Wolves were linked with the Colombia international as were La Liga outfit Seville and Serie A club Fiorentina. A move however failed to materialise in time and Alzate remains on the south coast.

The midfielder enjoyed a successful loan last season in Belgium with Standard Liege and his performances in the Pro League are said to have impressed Club Brugge, who according to www.teamtalk.com, are preparing a permanent move.

Steven Alzate of Brighton & Hove Albion featured in the Premier League Summer SeriesSteven Alzate of Brighton & Hove Albion featured in the Premier League Summer Series
Steven Alzate of Brighton & Hove Albion featured in the Premier League Summer Series

Alzate has been with Brighton since 2017 and is out of contract next June. He featured for Brighton in pre-season as part of the Premier League Summer Series and was on the bench for Albion’s opening day win against Luton Town but has not been seen since.

Despite losing Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister during the summer, Brighton are quite well stacked in central midfield and Alzate’s first team chances will be very limited. New £25m signing Carlos Beleba will compete for midfield places alongside the likes of Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour, James Milner and Mo Dahoud.

Any deal for Alzate would though have to be wrapped up quickly as the Belgian transfer window closes on Wednesday.

