Everton transfer target Matt O'Riley 'is the answer' as Italian giants battle for £25m Brighton ace

Brighton midfielder Matt O'Riley looks to be a player in demand during this summer’s transfer window.

The former Celtic man is reportedly a major target for David Moyes at Everton, while Italian clubs Atalanta and Roma are also said to be keen.

O'Riley joined Brighton for £25m from Celtic last summer but struggled with form and fitness throughout his his first season at the Amex Stadium.

The 24-year-old Demanrk international made just 11 starts from his 21 Premier League outings, with two goals and three assists.

A major contrast from his last season at Celtic where he made 49 appearances, with 19 goals and 18 assists.

Before moving to Brighton, O'Riley was heavily linked with a switch to Atalanta but opted for the Amex Stadium instead.

Fabio Capello on Matt O’Riley

The Serie A outfit could be keen to rekindle that interest with former AC Milan, Real Madrid and England manager Fabio Capello stating:

“We need a serious alternative to [Marten] De Roon in midfield, and for me the answer is called Matt O’Riley," said the Italian to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Already linked to the Goddess [Atalanta] last year, then arriving at Brighton, he would be perfect for [head coach Ivan] Juric. Quality and determination to spare, a natural leader.”

However, they are not the only admirers. Former Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini was at the club when they tried to grab O'Riley from Celtic.

Gasperini has since moved to Roma and Il Messaggero claim O'Riley is a key target for them this summer.

What's O'Riley's problem at Brighton

The midfielder is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2029 and as yet it's unclear if he wants to stay or leave.

Last week he spoke on the fact that he not playing his favoured position. Albion's £40m record signing Georginio Rutter has been the preferred option in the No 10 role and it's hard to see that changing next season.

Brajan Gruda can also play in the No 10, while Julio Enciso, who returns from loan at Ipswich, can also operate in that position. The Seagulls are well stacked with playmakers and O'Riley will have to be at his very best to get game time.

A serious ankle injury at the start of last term was a major problem and he also suffered niggling injuries throughout the campaign.

Verdict

A fully fit and firing O'Riley is major asset for any team at the highest level. O'Riley has so much more to offer at Brighton and it would be a shame if they parted company so quickly.

Everton, Atalanta and Roma are all keen and a serious bid of £30m-plus could well tempt the Seagulls. O’Riley could also be tempted as he seeks regular first team football.

Most Albion fans would want him stay but would understand if he left – especially if they can achieve more than £25m.