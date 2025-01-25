Everton's penalty at Brighton explained as Premier League release official statement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial penalty at the Amex Stadium

Everton were awarded a highly debatable penalty in the first half of their Premier League match against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls were on top for much of the opening 45 minutes but fell behind as Iliman Ndiaye slotted home from the spot on 42 minutes after Joel Veltman was penalised for handball in the box.

The experienced Dutch defender claimed he was pushed in the back and that the handball was accidental as he tumbled to the turf.

Iliman Ndiaye of Everton scores his team's first goal from the penalty-spot at Brighton

Referee Tim Robinson was advised to go to the pitchside screen and after some consideration, deemed that Veltman’s was not pushed and that his action was deliberate. Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen was pushed for his protestations.

The Premier League matchday centre posted: “The VAR checked for a potential penalty for handball by Veltman and deemed it as a deliberate action and recommended an on-field review. The referee then awarded a penalty to Everton.”

Earlier in the half Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Beto.