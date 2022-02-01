Every Brighton deal in and out during the January transfer window as Graham Potter's favourite exits and £6m striker arrives

German striker Deniz Undav has signed for Brighton but will return on loan to Union SG

In many ways it was text book Brighton transfer window with the emphasis on young talent and bringing players in, only to send them out on loan.

Very little will help head coach Graham Potter in the here and now - plus he will be missing the 6ft 7in figure of Dan Burn who has been a favorite of Potter's for the last three seasons.

Burn completed his £13m deal to Newcastle in the last minutes of deadline day. German striker Deniz Undav also signed on deadline day for around £6m but he was returned on loan to Tony Bloom's Union SG.

Perhaps Brighton's most exciting arrival was completed earlier in the month as they brought in 18-year-old Polish international Kacper Kozlowski from Pogon Szczecin for £8m, on a deal until June 2026.

He was though immediately loaned out to Tony Bloom's Belgian outfit Union SG for the remainder of the season but he looks an exciting prospect.

Albion fans also said their goodbyes to Jurgen Locadia whose under-whelming stay at the club ended as he made a permanent move to German side Bochum.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton also left as he made his move to Ipswich. The 26-year-old had impressed at Portman Road on loan and made his switch permanent - ending his nine-year association with Albion.

Striker Aaron Connolly was loaned out to promotion-chasing Middlesbrough, promising midfielder Taylor Richards joined Birmingham City until the summer and defender Leo Ostigard is now in Italy at Genoa, having cut short his loan at Stoke.

Here's a full list of Albion's dealings throughout the winter window:

INS:

Kacper Kozlowski arrived from Pogon Szczecin for £8m, and has been loaned to Belgian leaders Union SG

Deniz Undav joins for around £6m but returns immediately to Union SG on loan

Benicio Baker-Boaitey is an exciting young prospect who joins the under-23s from Porto. It's an initial loan for the former West Ham youngster on, with a view to a permanent move

Billy Arce is back at Albion as he completes Quito loan

Moises Caicedo His season long loan was cut short from Beerschot

Lars Dendoncker back from his loan at St Johnstone

OUTS:

Dan Burn departed for his boyhood club Newcastle United in a £13m move.

Jurgen Locadia makes permanent move to Bochum

Kjell Scherpen was loaned to Oostende for the rest of the term

Ryan Longman made his loan move to Hull City permanent in a £700,00 switch

Christian Walton joined Ipswich Town

Aaron Connolly is at Middlesbrough for the rest of the season

Taylor Richards joins Lee Bowyer's Birmingham City

Leo Ostigard joins Genoa for the season after cutting short his stay at Stoke