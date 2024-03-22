Brighton's Joao Pedro has been one of the star performers for the Seagulls this seasonBrighton's Joao Pedro has been one of the star performers for the Seagulls this season
Every Brighton player and their weekly wage – according to FM24

The stats of Brighton and Hove Albion on football manager simulation video game FM24
By Derren Howard
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 14:26 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 14:58 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion are known for their shrewd approach to the transfer market and player wages. Chairman Tony Bloom and his deputy Paul Barber run a pretty tight ship on the south coast and it has has helped them to prosper in the Premier League. The Seagulls are currently eighth in the top flight and pushing once more to qualify for Europe next season. As we pause for the international break, we take a chance to look at perhaps a more fictional side to Brighton and delve into their finances on the popular football manager simulation video game FM24.

Here's every Brighton player and their weekly wage – according to FM24

Weekly wage on FM24: € 18,720 pw

1. Jason Steele - GK

Weekly wage on FM24: € 18,720 pw Photo: Alex Davidson

Weekly wage on FM24: € 23,400 pw

2. Bart Verbruggen - GK

Weekly wage on FM24: € 23,400 pw Photo: Steve Bardens

Weekly wage on FM24: € 70,200 pw

3. Pervis Estupinan - LB

Weekly wage on FM24: € 70,200 pw Photo: Steve Bardens

Weekly wage on FM24: € 58,500 pw

4. Igor - D

Weekly wage on FM24: € 58,500 pw Photo: Mike Hewitt

