Brighton and Hove Albion are known for their shrewd approach to the transfer market and player wages. Chairman Tony Bloom and his deputy Paul Barber run a pretty tight ship on the south coast and it has has helped them to prosper in the Premier League. The Seagulls are currently eighth in the top flight and pushing once more to qualify for Europe next season. As we pause for the international break, we take a chance to look at perhaps a more fictional side to Brighton and delve into their finances on the popular football manager simulation video game FM24.