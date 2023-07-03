Every Brighton player expected to report for pre-season testing and training on day one

Brighton and Hove Albion players are set to report back for pre-season training as they prepare for Premier League and Euorpa League football next season

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has stressed the importance of bolstering the squad as the Seagulls prepare for their first ever foray into Europe.

Albion, who finished sixth in the top flight last season, are set to report back this week for pre-season training where a number of players will hope to make their mark on the first team this term.

De Zerbi has already lost World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister in the transfer window as he joined Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m, while Moises Caicedo continues to be linked with an £80m switch to either Manchester United or Chelsea.

Brighton Head Coach Roberto De Zerbi will prepare his team for Europa League football next season

Albion have acted swiftly to to bring in reinforcements as veteran James Milner joined on a free after eight successful seasons at Liverpool and Germany international Mahmoud Dahoud signed on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund. "Brighton play very good football. I like the style and for my style this is the best. [I'm] very positive with too much energy. I'm a little bit crazy but positive," Dahoud said speaking to the Albion website.

Earlier in the window Brighton also smashed their transfer record as Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro signed from Watford for £30m. Pedro is set to bring a new dimension to De Zerbi’s attacking options and should slot in well alongside the talents of Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, Danny Welbeck, Solly March and Deniz Undav.

There will be some new faces and plenty of players returning from loan keen to catch the eye of De Zerbi. There will be a few late arrivals, due to international football, but here’s who will be expected to start pre-season with Brighton today.

Goalkeepers: Jason Steele, Rob Sanchez, Kjell Scherpen, Tom McGill.

Defenders: Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Michal Karbownik, Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman.

Midfielders: Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Jakub Moder, Kacper Kozlowski, Pascal Gross, Yasin Ayari, Steven Alzate, James Milner, Facundo Buonanotte, Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Lallana, Jack Hinshelwood, Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma.