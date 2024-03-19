A host of Seagulls will now take flight across the globe as they represent their countries far and wide. Brighton, who are eighth in the Premier League, return to league action on March 31 as they take on title chasing Liverpool at Anfield. The international break will also give head coach Roberto De Zerbi a chance to plan for the final stage of the season after their Europa League round of 16 exit to Roma last week. The break could also give key players such as Joao Pedro time to recover from injuries.