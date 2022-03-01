Brighton and Hove Albion's flying wing back Tariq Lamptey has worked his way back to full fitness

Every Brighton player's contract expiry date - including Yves Bissouma, Leandro Trossard and Tariq Lamptey

Brighton and Hove Albion have key contract decision to make on some of their top players ahead of this summer's transfer window.

By Derren Howard
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 4:46 pm

Despite some poor results of late, Graham Potter's Brighton have impressed this season and are on track for their highest ever Premier League finish.

Albion will be keen to secure the futures of their top players and despite the departure of their technical director Dan Ashworth, some serious negotiations need to take place.

Yves Bissouma continues to be linked with a move away, while Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey, Leo Trossard and Rob Sanchez are just some who would attract plenty of interest on the transfer market.

1. Rob Sanchez

Contract expires: Jun 30, 2025

2. Jason Steele

Contract expires: Jun 30, 2023

3. Lewis Dunk

Contract expires: Jun 30, 2025

4. Adam Webster

Contract expires: Jun 30, 2026

