'Every year' – Southampton boss makes Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi admission ahead of Brighton visit

Brighton take on Premier League basement team Southampton at St Mary’s

Southampton boss Ivan Juric has cast admiring glances at south-coast rivals Brighton before the two sides at St Mary’s clash on Saturday.

The Seagulls are in their eighth successive Premier League season and have laid the blueprint for promoted clubs on how to survive and then flourish in the top flight.

When asked about Brighton’s progression since former boss Chris Hughton led them to promotion in 2017, Juric said: “It’s a perfect way of operating.

Ivan Juric, Manager of Southampton, believes Brighton are well established Premier League club

“When you are in the Premier League and you have more years, you have a greater opportunity to create great players. This is the big difference to us and (fellow promoted sides) Ipswich and Leicester.

“They (Brighton) are eight years there (in the Premier League). Every year they can buy new players, sell well and then buy more new players to create something important in the team.”

Brighton survived four successive bottom-half finishes after promotion before Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi led them to respective ninth and sixth-placed finishes in 2022 and 2023.

Juric added: “Even if they change their managers – from Potter to De Zerbi and then now (under Fabian Hurzeler), they are still good.”

Southampton, bidding for just their third league win of the season on Saturday, are rooted to the foot of the table, 10 points from safety.

They secured their only league win under Juric – and second of the season – at Ipswich earlier this month and hope to bounce back from last week’s home defeat to Bournemouth.

Former Torino and Roma head coach Juric has called on his players to maintain their intensity levels throughout their remaining league matches.

“I try to be optimistic and I think we can do better,” he added. “There is a moment of the game we are doing very well.

“There is also a moment that we are not good enough to compete. Our goal is to be more competitive all 90 minutes. The big difference is intensity.

“If we miss intensity we cannot compete. If we have intensity then we can compete with Brighton, with Bournemouth, with everybody and I want that.”

