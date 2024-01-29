Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sheffield United manager made the comment after watching his team lose 5-2 against Albion in the FA Cup on Saturday (January 27).

"If you ask the majority of Premier League managers what their top three most difficult games are, I would say Brighton would potentially be in that category,” Wilder said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've played Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City – Brighton are up there. Approach wise, there are different ways of playing but it is really difficult.

Chris Wilder, who played 11 games for Brighton in 1999, was full of praise for his old club. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

"They want you to be aggressive and competitive and stop them playing. It's alright for me and the supporters to want them to stop them playing but it's easier said than done in terms of the angles they are finding and bounce their way through teams.

"You've seen it today. This is an educated football club in terms of what they see and appreciate. Our supporters today would have been seen the level of play we are up against.”

Wilder, who played 11 games for Brighton in 1999, said his former club have a ‘fabulous blend’ of experienced and young players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a top level we were up against,” the 56-year-old said.

"They have got some top players who have got experience and youth on their side.

"That always made it a difficult draw and always would have been a difficult afternoon for us.”

Wilder also revealed that he had a conversation about Brighton with West Ham manager David Moyes before the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hammers held the Seagulls to a 0-0 draw at home on January 2.

“Everybody has the same problem playing against them,” Wilder said.