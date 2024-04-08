'Everyone at the club' - Sadness as former Brighton and Tottenham player dies

Joe Kinnear made more than 250 appearances for Tottenham before joining Brighton in 1975

Brighton and Hove Albion paid respects to their former defender Joe Kinnear who died yesterday, aged 77.

Kinnear signed for Brighton in 1975 after 12 successful years at Tottenham, where he won the FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup honours.

Kinnear was diagnosed with dementia in 2015. His family said in a statement: "We are sad to announce that Joe passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family."

The Albion website said: “[Kinnear] signed to add experience to Peter Taylor’s side, the 28-year-old made just 18 appearances for the club, scoring one goal, as a knee injury – sustained at Gillingham in April 1976 – brought his career to a premature end. Everyone at the football club sends our condolences to Joe’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said yesterday: "I just heard. It is very sad. Our love goes to his family and friends. He will be remembered by everyone at this football club. It is a sad loss, but he will not be forgotten at this football club."

Kinnear also enjoyed a successful period as manager of Wimbledon, along with spells in the dugout at Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

AFC Wimbledon wrote on X: “Everyone connected with Wimbledon was deeply saddened to hear the news that our former manager, Joe Kinnear, has passed away. A true legend of the club, Joe gave us some amazing memories that we treasure. Our deepest condolences go to his family at this difficult time.”