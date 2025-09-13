Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler was upset by a number of referring decisions | Getty Images

Reaction from Brighton's 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler felt play should have been stopped in the build-up to Bournemouth’s first goal for a foul by Antoine Semenyo on Maxim De Cuyper that led to the left back hobbling off.

Semenyo tangled with De Cuyper, which saw the Brighton man crash into the advertising boards, before he teed up Scott to fire in the opener from outside the penalty area in the 18th minute.

Hurzeler said: “Overall we played well. We came back after a tough start. In the end small margins made a difference and in some moments we didn’t make the right decision.

“I don’t have a complaint about the penalty but there were a lot of other decisions.

“I think everyone saw the first goal so everyone can make their own opinion. That is everything I can say to that.

“We win together, we lose together, so we have to show the right reaction again. We have to stand up again and that’s what we have done in the past, so that’s we have to do in the future.

“It’s always about the way you react. You can fall but you have to stand up.”

Scott’s first Premier League goal since December 2023 and a second-half Semenyo penalty helped the Cherries to a third successive victory, which sees them join pacesetters Arsenal and Liverpool on nine points.

Kaoru Mitoma had headed in Yankuba Minteh’s cross three minutes into the second half to draw Brighton level but Semenyo had the final say, scoring from the spot in the 61st minute after Evanilson had been clumsily brought down by Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

Semenyo is tops for Iraola

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola picked out matchwinner Semenyo for special praise.

The Spaniard said: “Antoine had a really strong pre-season and we ask a lot from him offensively and in the duels defensively.

“Today we used him at the end as a number nine and on both wings.

“We’re trying to mix it up a little bit with him, but he is giving a very good level.”

Iraola added: “However, Iraola said: “I am very pleased with the three points because I think it was a difficult game.

“We started really well and played a very good first half but the momentum changed a little bit at the beginning of the second half when they scored.

“Once we went 2-1 up we finished the game really well.”

He continued: “It is super, super early in the season and I just value the nine points that we have.

“We have only played four games and we have been winning by small margins.

“Sometimes we are going to play the same way, not get it right and not take the points.”

