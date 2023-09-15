Watch more videos on Shots!

Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati looks set to make his Brighton debut against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Fati, 20, arrived late in the summer transfer window and watched on from the stands as Brighton beat Newcastle United 3-1 just prior to the international break.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said the Spain international needed to bed in and get used to Brighton’s style, which he has been able to do in training during the break.

Barcelona ace Ansu Fati has been training well at Brighton ahead of the clash a Manchester United

Brighton also have injury concerns to attackers Evan Ferguson (knee) and Danny Welbeck (minor issue) which could accelerate Fati’s involvement.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of Brighton’s trip to Manchester, De Zerbi said: "Tomorrow during the game, or during the second half, but he [Fati] can play. Logically after three or four training session to understand everything is difficult. But first he can show his quality and I don’t want to put any pressure on Ansu.”

De Zerbi confirmed a late call will be made on Ferguson and also raised concerns on Ecuadorian Pervis Estupinan and Argentinian Facundo Buonanotte following long trips during the international break to South America and back.

The Italian head coach is however looking forward to taking on Erik ten Hag’s 11th place team at Old Trafford. "It will be an honour for me to coach in this stadium but I don't go there as a tourist,” De Zerbi said. “We want to play in the right way and to win.