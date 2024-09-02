Ex-Brighton ace has transfer decision made for him as £30m Saudi package revealed

Leandro Trossard of Arsenal is challenged by Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match at the Emirates last Saturday

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Arsenal have turned down a bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad for ex-Brighton winger Leandro Trossard.

The offer for the 29-year-old was an initial £4million to take him on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer for £25m.

However, it is understood that Arsenal did not entertain the bid and see Trossard as a key member of Mikel Arteta’s side as they seek to build on consecutive runners-up finishes in the Premier League and end their 20-year wait for the title.

The club added Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling to their squad in the final hours of the transfer window on Friday but the club do not deem him to be a replacement for Trossard.

The Belgium international came off the bench to score his side’s opening goal in their 2-0 win away at Aston Villa but gave a low-key celebration seemingly in response to having been left out of the starting XI.

He played from the start as Arsenal were held 1-1 at the Emirates by his former club Brighton – whom he left in January 2023 for around £25m to move to north London – on Saturday.

The transfer window for clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League closes on Monday.