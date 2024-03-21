Ex-Brighton and Chelsea boss considered for manager role as top flight outfit make decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter has been linked with a move to Dutch giants Ajax.

Potter has been out of work since he was sacked from Chelsea in April 2023 and prior to that he spent a mostly successful three seasons on the south coast with Brighton.

The 48-year-old has not been a hurry to return to management and has been previously been linked with the job at Manchester United, if they part company with Erik Ten Hag this summer.

Despite his troubles at Chelsea, Potter remains highly regarded in the game and has even been tipped as a future England manager as Gareth Southgate is considering leaving after the summer Euros.

Ajax, according to Caught Offside, have prioritised the former Albion man but also have Ten Hag and Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders on their short-list.