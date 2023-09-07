BREAKING
Former Brighton boss Graham Potter has reportedly rejected a chance to return to management with Ligue 1 club Lyon.
By Derren Howard
Published 7th Sep 2023, 08:14 BST
Potter is said to have held talks with the struggling French club as seek a possible replacement for Laurent Blanc who is under pressure after a poor start to the season. Lyon have just one point from their first four matches and the fans publicly voiced their displeasure to the players after a recent 4-1 loss to PSG.

French newspaper L'Equipe reported Potter had met with Lyon’s American owner John Textor on Tuesday but it has since emerged that Potter will not be taking the role with Athletic reporter

David_Ornstein posting: “Graham Potter has declined chance to replace Laurent Blanc as Lyon head coach. 48yo approached + top target for #OlympiqueLyonnais - saw as appealing but decided not right time to return. Continues to evaluate future after leaving Chelsea.”

Potter enjoyed a successful period at Brighton having joined the Seagulls in 2019. He transformed their playing style and took them from relegation strugglers to a top 10 club. Albion were fourth in the league when he upped sticks for the riches of Chelsea but he lasted just six months at Stamford Bridge.

Potter had an encouraging start at Chelsea but behind the scenes the club was in chaotic transition. The squad was bloated and a scatter gun approach to the transfer market made life difficult for Potter. A far cry from the relative sanity at Brighton.

Potter, 48, has been out of work since his sacking at Chelsea and continues to assess his options.

